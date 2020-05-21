Wooten, Betty
1929 - 2020
Betty Jane Wooten, age 91, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. She was one if God's kindest and most gentle women. She was very involved with Faith United Methodist Church. She especially loved playing old church hymns on the piano. Member OES. Preceded in death by first husband Jack Jordan and second husband Earl Wooten, parents Rev. Boyd C. and Florence Rife. Survived by sons, Gary Wooten and Patrick Wooten; sister, Margaret Colbert; sister-in-law, Carol Wooten; brother-in-law, Allen Wooten; many nieces and nephews. Private interment Reber Hill Cemetery. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 24, 2020.