Gates, Betty Yvonne
Betty Yvonne Gates, age 91, of West Jefferson, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Tuesday morning, April 9, 2020, at Madison Senior Living Community in London, Ohio. Betty was born November 9, 1928, to Glenn and Cecil (White) Jones of Beallsville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lester (Knobby) Gates, whom she married on February 7, 1948, brothers Larry and John Jones, sisters Judy Richard and Sandra Wells. Betty graduated from Beallsville High School. She later worked at Lazarus in downtown Columbus, Leslie's Fashions and Central National Bank. She retired from Huntington Bank after many years. She was a member of the West Jefferson Church of Christ for the last 50 years. Betty was a life member of the West Jefferson VFW Auxiliary Post 7005. She is survived by children, Dennis (Sandra) Gates, Larry (Lisa) Gates and Kathy (Billy) Williamson. Other survivors include grandchildren, Heather Saddler, Matthew (Nicole) Gates, Zachary (Jaime) Gates, Tara (Jacob) Turner, and Adam (Heather) Williamson, great-grandchildren, Jessica, Ethan, Samantha, Drake, Megan, Lillian, Scarlett and Annie; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Many thanks to her extended family at the Madison Senior Living Community and Madison County Meals on wheels. Due to the corona. virus guidelines, viewing for immediate family and close friends only will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Rader-McDonald-Tidd Funeral Home, 1355 West Main Street, West Jefferson, Ohio. Graveside services will follow immediately at Hampton Cemetery, West Jefferson, Ohio, officiated by her nephew, Richard Riley. Memorial contributions may be made to Madison County Meals on Wheels or the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in West Jefferson.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020