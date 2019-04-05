The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Zimmerman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Zimmerman Obituary
Zimmerman, Betty
Betty J. Menke Zimmerman, age 93, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Henri and Bessie Menke, her sister Patricia Driesbach and her loving husband of 65 years Harry G. Zimmerman. Betty is survived by her son, Howard (Diane) of Grove City; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Saffell of Worthington; grandsons, Eric (Cait) Zimmerman, Sean (Brittany) Saffell, Brian (Emily) Saffell; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Hudson, Chloe and Arlo; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Betty was retired from American State Insurance, and was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Unit #239, Chi Cons CCL, and the Worthington Women's Club. Friends may call on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2-4 and from 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Eugene Folden officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may contribute to the Linworth United Methodist Church Gifts and Memorial funds, 7070 Bent Tree Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43235 in her memory. The family would like to thank the staff at the Trillium and Hospice for the loving care of their Mother Betty. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now