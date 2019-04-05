Zimmerman, Betty

Betty J. Menke Zimmerman, age 93, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Henri and Bessie Menke, her sister Patricia Driesbach and her loving husband of 65 years Harry G. Zimmerman. Betty is survived by her son, Howard (Diane) of Grove City; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Saffell of Worthington; grandsons, Eric (Cait) Zimmerman, Sean (Brittany) Saffell, Brian (Emily) Saffell; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Hudson, Chloe and Arlo; and many nieces, nephews and loving friends. Betty was retired from American State Insurance, and was a member of the American Legion Auxillary Unit #239, Chi Cons CCL, and the Worthington Women's Club. Friends may call on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 2-4 and from 6-8pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11am with Rev. Eugene Folden officiating. Burial will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Friends may contribute to the Linworth United Methodist Church Gifts and Memorial funds, 7070 Bent Tree Blvd., Columbus, Ohio 43235 in her memory. The family would like to thank the staff at the Trillium and Hospice for the loving care of their Mother Betty. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019