Young, Beulah Mae
1929 - 2020
Beulah Mae Young, 90, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Flatwoods, KY. Beulah was born on July 20, 1929 in Wheeling, WV to the late Frank and Etta (Slack) Milton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Young; sons, Tom Young and Brent Young; sisters, Fannie Finnie and Anna Fulton. Beulah is survived by her son, Todd (Maggie) Young; grandchildren, Matt, Zach (Andrea), Andy (Elizabeth) and Aaron (Lauren) Young; great-grandchildren, Makenna, Gabriel, Roger, Lincoln and Brooks Young. Beulah's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. The Young family requests memorial donations in Beulah's memory be made to: Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. To view Beulah's memorial tribute, or send memorial messages to the Young family please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
.