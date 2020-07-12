1/
Beulah Mae Young
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Young, Beulah Mae
1929 - 2020
Beulah Mae Young, 90, passed away on July 9, 2020 in Flatwoods, KY. Beulah was born on July 20, 1929 in Wheeling, WV to the late Frank and Etta (Slack) Milton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Young; sons, Tom Young and Brent Young; sisters, Fannie Finnie and Anna Fulton. Beulah is survived by her son, Todd (Maggie) Young; grandchildren, Matt, Zach (Andrea), Andy (Elizabeth) and Aaron (Lauren) Young; great-grandchildren, Makenna, Gabriel, Roger, Lincoln and Brooks Young. Beulah's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068 where her funeral service will be held at 1:00pm with Pastor Bob Mathias officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. The Young family requests memorial donations in Beulah's memory be made to: Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068. To view Beulah's memorial tribute, or send memorial messages to the Young family please visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved