Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home
103 North Main Street
London, OH 43140
740-852-2345
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The First Baptist Church
250 Toland St
London, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
The First Baptist Church
250 Toland St
London, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beulah Pinkston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beulah Pinkston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beulah Pinkston Obituary
Pinkston, Beulah
Beulah Caroline Pinkston, age 83, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Gladys Scurry and brothers Ralph Scurry, Jr and Fred L. Scurry. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michael Pinkston; and a host of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 PM Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in The First Baptist Church, 250 Toland St, London, Ohio. Interment follows in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 11 AM until time of service Wednesday. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beulah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -