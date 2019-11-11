|
Pinkston, Beulah
Beulah Caroline Pinkston, age 83, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Ralph and Gladys Scurry and brothers Ralph Scurry, Jr and Fred L. Scurry. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Michael Pinkston; and a host of children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Funeral service will be 1 PM Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in The First Baptist Church, 250 Toland St, London, Ohio. Interment follows in Oak Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 11 AM until time of service Wednesday. The family is being served by the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 12, 2019