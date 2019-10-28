|
|
Raper, Beuton
1932 - 2019
Beuton J. Raper age 87, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at her home under hospice care. Devotedly served Village Baptist Church since 1971. She will be sorely missed by her family and the thousands of people she touched throughout her years as a pastor's wife. Preceded in death by husband Rev. William H. Raper, Sr. Survived by children, Patricia (Marty) Henson of St. Louis, MO, William H. Raper, Jr., Ruth (David) McDaniel, Janet (Robert) Allred of Ivanhoe, VA; grandchildren, Gerrad (Stephanie) Raper, Sarah Meyers, Lora (Pete) Shearer, Jody Quinn, Cristin (David) Degenhardt, Nathan Allred, Blake Allred; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Lola Fay Steele; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Friday 11 AM. Pastor Randy Landrum officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Village Baptist Church, 4800 Langley Ave., Columbus, OH 43213. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019