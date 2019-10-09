Home

JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Beverly A. LaRue


2019 - 2019
Beverly A. LaRue Obituary
LaRue, Beverly A.
1938 - 2019
Beverly A. LaRue, age 80, was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on October 19, 1938, and passed away on October 7, 2019, at home in Columbus, Ohio. Bev is survived by her children, Donna (Nelson) Bowen, Lorie Perdue and Charles LaRue; grandchildren, William LaRue, Joshua Perdue, Chelsie Perdue, Marianna Hicks and Elena Bowen; and great-grandchildren. Bev will be laid to rest at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg (OH). For further details go to www.johnquint.com. Arrangements with JOHN QUINT TREBONI.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019
