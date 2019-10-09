|
|
LaRue, Beverly A.
1938 - 2019
Beverly A. LaRue, age 80, was born in Perrysburg, Ohio, on October 19, 1938, and passed away on October 7, 2019, at home in Columbus, Ohio. Bev is survived by her children, Donna (Nelson) Bowen, Lorie Perdue and Charles LaRue; grandchildren, William LaRue, Joshua Perdue, Chelsie Perdue, Marianna Hicks and Elena Bowen; and great-grandchildren. Bev will be laid to rest at Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg (OH). For further details go to www.johnquint.com. Arrangements with JOHN QUINT TREBONI.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2019