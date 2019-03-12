Cole, Beverly Ann

1933 - 2019

Beverly Ann Cole, age 85, of Columbus, passed in peace to her reward on March 12, 2019. Beverly was born in Columbus to the late John W. and Irene D. Greene. Her faith and her family were her life. Beverly was a deeply committed member of the Columbus Bible student's Ecclesia and along with her late husband, Bill, regularly attended Bible Study. Although her health failed, she was comforted by her faith. Her main inspiration was the fervent belief that the Kingdom of Christ would soon be established on the earth and bring her life, health and happiness to all the people who have ever lived. Beverly is survived by her daughter, Lyla (Jim) Damopoulos; grandsons, Scott, Tim (Juli) and Brandon; great-grandchildren, Niko, Vas, Pia and Ari; and many other brothers and sisters in Christ. Family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 14 at Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio, where her funeral service will be held 12 p.m. Friday. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Bible Students, P.O. Box 340251, Columbus, Ohio 43234. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her life tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary