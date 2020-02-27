Home

Beverly Ann Wren

Beverly Ann Wren Obituary
Wren, Beverly Ann
1940 - 2020
Beverly A. Wren, age 79, of Centerburg, passed away February 23, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital. Graduate of Columbus North High School. Volunteer at Sunbury United Methodist Church and Centerburg Schools. She enjoyed bird watching and was an animal lover. Survived by her sister, Rececca Wise; brothers-in-law, Bob (Mary) Wren and Bill (Jean) Wren; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Ron) Bleam; many nieces, nephews, close neighbors and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Richard "Dick" Wren. Friends may call at the JOHNSON-MELICK-MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 49 W. Church Street, Centerburg, Monday 10am-12noon, followed by a service at 12noon. Roger Crego, officiating. Interment Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 29, 2020
