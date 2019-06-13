Home

Beverly Born


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Born Obituary
Born, Beverly
1940 - 2019
Beverly Jean Born, age 79, of Groveport, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Survived by husband of 49 years, Dan; children, Deena (Randy) Watson, Don (Jody) Walters, Dawn (Keith) Coldren, Daniel (Theresa) Born, DeeAnn (Pete) Salvitti and David (Melissa) Born; 15 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Herron and Saundra Pierson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, June 16 from 4-7 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport. The funeral service will be Monday at 11 am at the Zion Lutheran Church, 6014 Groveport Rd. in Groveport with visitation 1 hr. prior to service. Pastor Matthew Cox officiating. Interment Fernwood Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Go to www.orwoodyard.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019
