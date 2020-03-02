Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Beverly Davis


1947 - 2020
Beverly Davis Obituary
Davis, Beverly
1947 - 2020
Beverly Jane Davis, age 72. Sunrise August 11, 1947 and Sunset February 28, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, March 6, 2020 at New Birth Christian Ministries, 3475 Refuge Rd. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The DAVIS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
