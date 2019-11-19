|
Downing, Beverly
1939 - 2019
Beverly Blose Downing, age 80, passed away on November 19. She was born on September 21, 1939 in Columbus. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents Ned and Erma Blose. She is survived by her beloved daughters, Diane Wright (Howard Ammons), Katherine Eisnaugle (Ron), Virginia Villing (Steve); her three dear sisters, Barbara Heisel (Dave), Carolyn Dyer (Dave) and Sue Minor (Buz); her grandchildren, Nicholas Moore, Kyia Embry, Tucker Livermore, Josh Eisnaugle, Jennifer Wile and Becky Eisnaugle; and many dear nieces and nephews. Bev was a proud graduate of The Ohio State University, and she earned her master's degree at The University of Dayton. She was a much-loved community member in Canal Winchester. She served for many years as a school counselor and then principal at Indian Trail Elementary, where her legacy lives on in the lives of the students she adored. Friends and family may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Private burial will be at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus, OH. Contributions can be made in Beverly's memory to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, https://foundation.columbuslibrary.org/giving/ways-to-give. Online memorial can be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019