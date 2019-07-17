Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
More Obituaries for Beverly Flannery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Flannery


1935 - 2019
Beverly Flannery Obituary
Flannery, Beverly
1935 - 2019
Beverly Ann Flannery, 84, of Columbus, passed away July 16, 2019. Beverly was born February 12, 1935 to Horace and Hazel (Nickell) Crowl. She was married to the late Thomas Flannery Sr. for 58 years. Beverly will be deeply missed by her children Thomas (Sally) Flannery Jr., Krystal Collins, Sheree (Tony) Kemp, Catherine (Rob) Cazorla; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister Sandie (John) Weller along with many other family and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Michael Flannery Sr., Sister Tonya Adams, grandsons Michael Flannery Jr., Samuel Cazorla, Zachary Collins. Visitation will be Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10am to 11pm at Newcomer NE Chapel 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Funeral services will follow at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Northlawn Cemetery. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 18, 2019
