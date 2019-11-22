|
|
Frabott, Beverly
1942 - 2019
Beverly J. Frabott, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Columbus Healthcare Center. Beverly retired from Roadway and USF Holland after many years of service. She is preceded in death by her husband John and brother William Morrow. Beverly is survived by her sons, John (Cindy) Frabott and Chuck (Holly) Frabott; grandchildren, Aaron (Anna), Cassandra (Dustin), Mackenzie; great-grandchildren, Cohen, Candace, and Riley; sister, Ann Reed (Jim); and a myriad of family, friends, and "adopted" grandchildren. John and Cindy would like to extend their appreciation to Ann and Jim Reed, Sandy and Karen Frabott, and Beverly Spangenberg for their invaluable support. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, from 5-7 p.m., (with a prayer service by Msgr. Missimi at 6 p.m.). In her honor, please consider a donation to the Lewy Body Dementia Association - www.LBDA.org. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019