French, Beverly
1936 - 2020
Beverly D. French, age 83, passed away on March 27, 2020. She was born on June 20, 1936 in Columbus, Ohio the late Clyde and Dorothy Martin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim French. She is survived by her children, Jim and Tammy French, Tom French, and John French; grandchildren, Olivia, Madeline, Hannah, Adam, and Jimmy; great grandchildren; many close friends. Arrangements entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Interment at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grove City Food Bank.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
