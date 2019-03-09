The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hamlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Hamlin


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Beverly Hamlin Obituary
Hamlin, Beverly
1939 - 2019
Beverly Hamlin, age 79 of Upper Arlington, died Friday, March 8, 2019. Beverly was born in Bloomingburg, Ohio and grew up in the South Charleston and Washington Courthouse area, daughter of the late Edwin and Latrilla Coil. Beverly attended Bowling Green State University, before moving and settling in Columbus. Beverly was a dedicated, supportive and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who spent her life putting family first. She was enthusiastic, and loved attending her kids and grandkids sports, dance and other activities. This was followed only by her love of watching her husband Bob play in Band "Gigs", and for cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes. She will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 58 years, Robert Hamlin; children, Dave Hamlin (Lori) and Amy (Todd) Gerber; grandchildren, Max and Mackenzie Hamlin and Theo and Sam Gerber; brother, Larry Coil; and many other extended family members and dear friends. A memorial service celebrating Beverly's life will be held from 2-3 P.M. Sunday, March 31, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends at a reception following service from 3-5 P.M. Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, Ohio 43055 https://hospiceofcentralohio.org/donate/ or to the Upper Arlington Hockey Association, and can be mailed to 2406 Northwest Blvd. Upper Arlington, Ohio, 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 11 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now