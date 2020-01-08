|
|
Hoover, Beverly
1937 - 2020
Beverly A. Hoover, age 82, of Columbus, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. She was born June 15, 1937 in Rutland, OH, the daughter of Claude and Helen (Taylor) Glaze. Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by the lifelong love of her life and husband of 62 years, Marion "Joe" Hoover in 2017 and brother Gary Nelson. A devoted mother and grandmother, she will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Leslie (aka LaDesta) Dick, Mitzi (Andy) Wells and Jennifer (Eric) Huffman; her 6 grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Crane, Kelsey Dick, David Dick, Sara (Matthew) Dickey, Marie (Dennis) Langenkamp and Ellen (Nathan) Tigner; 4 and a half great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends. Beverly was a longtime member of Walnut Heights Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for several years and frequently played the piano. She was a former Girl Scout leader, volunteer with Children's Hospital and loved to tend to her garden. Her family cherishes the memories of her baking cookies and breads and time spent creating crafts. Years ago, Beverly and Joe spent many happy winters in their southern home in Cape Coral, Florida and summers fishing on Knox Lake. Family will receive friends 4-7 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where funeral service will be held 10am Saturday, January 11, 2020. Pastor Ralph Short officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish, contributions may be made to Walnut Heights Baptist Church, 1667 Lattimer Drive, Columbus, OH 43227 or to , P. O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, in Beverly's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Beverly's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020