Beverly Howard Obituary
Howard, Beverly
1940 - 2019
Beverly M. Howard, 79, passed away April 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Phillip and Dorothy Rogers, children Paula (Jim) Farmer and David Dillard, sister Phyllis Fowler, granddaughter Nicole Fown. Beverly is survived by son, Phillip (Linda) Dillard; grandchildren, James (Ashley) Farmer and Amber (Darien) Miller; great-grandson, Korbin Miller; siblings, William (Candy) Rogers, Ginger (Sam) LeMaster, and Danny (Sherry) Rogers; many nieces and nephews. Beverly enjoyed camping, fishing, and going to the beach. She was also an active member of her church. Retired from Southwestern Tile and Marble Co after 20 years. Visitation Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10am-12noon and 2-4pm with Funeral Service beginning at 4pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's name to Mt. Carmel Hospice. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
