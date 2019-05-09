|
Everett, Beverly J.
1947 - 2019
Beverly June Everett, age 72, passed away on April 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She grew up in Maple Heights, Ohio and has lived in Columbus for the past 25 years. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2070 Ridgecliff Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences for her family, please visit www.ohiocremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019