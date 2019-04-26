|
|
Hayes, Beverly J.
1928 - 2019
Beverly J. Hayes nee Nafzger, age 90, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Middleton of Granville. Former longtime Gahanna resident and longtime member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church. She retired from Sears. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Hayes, parents Alva and Martha Nafzger, brother Larry Nafzger She is survived by her sons, Tim Hayes of Granville, Ted (Lisa) Hayes of Gahanna; grandson, Will Hayes, US Coast Guard, Kodiac, Alaska; brother, Don Nafzger; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Tuesday at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10am Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Pastor David Bubb officiating. Private family interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio and the Staff of The Middleton for their kindness and care of Mom. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, OH 43055 in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019