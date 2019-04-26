The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Hayes


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Beverly J. Hayes Obituary
Hayes, Beverly J.
1928 - 2019
Beverly J. Hayes nee Nafzger, age 90, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Middleton of Granville. Former longtime Gahanna resident and longtime member of Mifflin Presbyterian Church. She retired from Sears. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband William "Bill" Hayes, parents Alva and Martha Nafzger, brother Larry Nafzger She is survived by her sons, Tim Hayes of Granville, Ted (Lisa) Hayes of Gahanna; grandson, Will Hayes, US Coast Guard, Kodiac, Alaska; brother, Don Nafzger; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 4-7pm Tuesday at the Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, where the Funeral Service will be held at 10am Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Pastor David Bubb officiating. Private family interment in St. Joseph Cemetery. A Special thanks to Hospice of Central Ohio and the Staff of The Middleton for their kindness and care of Mom. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Road SE, Newark, OH 43055 in her memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now