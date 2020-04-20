Home

Beverly J. Healy


1933 - 2020
Beverly J. Healy Obituary
Healy, Beverly J.
1933 - 2020
Beverly Jean Healy, 86, went to be with the Lord on April 18, 2020. Beverly was born on July 1, 1933 in Wheeling, WV to the late Louis and Beatrice (Knauss) Tallman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Francis E. Healy and daughter Linda Sue Withem. Beverly is survived by her sons, Brian (Pam) Healy and Ben (Roseann) Healy; grandchildren, Brandi, Jacquelin, Brett (Stacy), Devon (Craig), Jason, Jessica (David), David (Angie), Christopher, Courtney and Larry; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard (Joan) Tallman. Beverly was involved in many community organizations including Civic Club, DAR, The Shriners, Meals on Wheels, Red Hatters and Joseph's Coat to name a few. Beverly had the heart of a volunteer and her family suggests memorial donations in her memory be made to: Joseph's Coat of Central Ohio, 240 Outerbelt St., Columbus, OH 43213, or a . A private graveside service will be held for Beverly at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Karl Hanf officiating. Arrangements for Beverly's services are under the care of Cotner Funeral Home. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2020
