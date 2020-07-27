Dunkin, Beverly Jane (Russell)
1944 - 2020
Beverly Jane (Russell) Dunkin, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and friends on July 26, 2020. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Jim Newton officiating. Interment Silent Home Cemetery. To view Beverly's complete obituary, video tribute and send memorial message to her family visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
