Beverly Jane (Russell) Dunkin
1944 - 2020
{ "" }
Beverly Jane (Russell) Dunkin, passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family and friends on July 26, 2020. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 11am-1pm at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held at 1pm with Pastor Jim Newton officiating. Interment Silent Home Cemetery. To view Beverly's complete obituary, video tribute and send memorial message to her family visit www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
