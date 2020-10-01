Hickman, Beverly Jeannine

1929 - 2020

Beverly Jeannine Hickman, 91, formerly of Worthington, Ohio, passed away on August 25, 2020 at her home in Cypress, Texas. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Minor Hickman, who passed on July 31, 2016. Beverly is survived by her three sons: David Howard Hickman, Daniel Allen Hickman (Deborah), John Scott Hickman; grandchildren Madison Taylor, Wesley Daniel; and by her sister Sue Larson. Beverly was born in Macomb, Illinois to Glenn and Beulah Fordyce on August 23, 1929. She married Howard on August, 31, 1952 in Orion, IL. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois where she was a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority. She was a faithful member of the Worthington United Methodist Church. Following Howard's death, Beverly moved to Cypress, Texas to live near her sons Dan and John. The family will reunite Beverly and Howard at Wayne Township Cemetery in Lewis, Kansas on October 9th, 2020. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be sent to Worthington United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store