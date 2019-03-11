Jordan, Beverly

Beverly H. Jordan (Sue), age83, of Pickerington, OH, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 surrounded by loving family. She was born in Columbus, OH on November 11, 1935, daughter of the late Roy B. and Ida H. (Spangler) Henning. She married Floyd L. Jordan and the two shared 26 years together before his passing. Survivors include her children, F. Scott (Lisa) Jordan, Ty B. (Teresa) Jordan, Jeffrey R. Jordan, Linda J. (Steven) Locke, Julie A. Jordan, Susanne "Susie" Jordan, John C. (Ilia) Jordan; grandchildren, James (Serena), Chelsea, Alex, Emily, Ruby, Jaron, Kyler, Cora, and Owen; brothers, Carl (Betty) Henning and Roy (Anita) Henning; nieces and nephews, Gretchen, Gar and Gillian. Beverly had a love of family and home. She was creative, tender hearted, and gentle with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking, bird watching, hosting family functions, OSU football and basketball and making a mean martini! In honor of her memory, please donate to Meals on Wheels at www.mowfc.org or The Cat Welfare Association at www.catwelfareassoc.org. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.OhioCremation.org. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary