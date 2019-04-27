Home

Beverly K. Luzader

Beverly K. Luzader Obituary
Luzader, Beverly K.
1936 - 2019
Beverly Kay Luzader, 82, passed away on April 26, 2019 at the Kobacker House. She was born on December 31, 1936. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James E. Luzader, parents, Carl M. and Ruth E. Chapin, son, Gary Luzader and brother, Carl L. Chapin. Surviving family includes children, Michael J. Luzader, Elizabeth J. Luzader, Donald J. (Cheri) Luzader, James E. Luzader Jr., Kari E. (James) Barnes, grandchildren, Erin A. (Evan) Strauss, Audrey N. Luzader, Simone E. (Tiffany) Starr, Lauren A. Luzader, Garrick M. Hatcher, Lauren L. Henry, Josh (Brittany) Barnes, Kyle E. Barnes, great-grandchildren, Brody J. Barnes, coming soon, Graham and Weston and best friend since Bev was 4 years old, Saundra Jones. She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts forever. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7pm, Friday, May 4, 2019 at Newcomer, NE Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, OH 43231. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
