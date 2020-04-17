|
|
Kaplan, Beverly
Beverly Kaplan, age 94 of Cary passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Fannie Lazovick and 2 sisters, Naomi Binder and Mona Aarons and her husband on 68 years, Bob Kaplan. She leaves behind a twin brother, Paul Lazovick, 4 sons, Bruce (Debra), David (Laura), Ron (Jennifer) and Kenn, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, all of whom will miss her immensely. Bev met her husband, Bob at New York University, married in 1948 and moved to Columbus, Ohio where Bob was a professor and fencing coach at Ohio State. She became an avid Buckeye fan and was known for sending in plays from the stands at OSU football games. Bev was very creative and made and sold jewelry, she taught creative movement to kids and adults. She was an ardent supporter of Buckeye Bargains to raise money for student scholarships. She had many friends who enjoyed her cheerful, upbeat personality. Services will be held at a date to be determined. Cremation was handled by the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, Bartlett, IL. Memorials can be made to Journeycare Hospice of Barrington, IL. Information 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2020