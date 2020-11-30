1/
Beverly Ketchum
Ketchum, Beverly
Beverly Jane Ketchum, age 94, of Hilliard, passed away November 28, 2020. Beverly was a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church for over 35 years. She loved singing, especially with her church family and Mother Singers. Preceded in death by husband Jack W. Ketchum, sisters Doris Dahl and LaFon Worth. Survived by sons, Jeffrey (Shelley) Ketchum, James Ketchum, Jonathon (Janet) Ketchum and Jason (Elaine) Ketchum; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sanctuary of Tuttle Crossing and Capital City Hospice for all their love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
