|
|
Klamfoth, Beverly
1936 - 2019
Beverly "Bev" Klamfoth, 82, passed away on May 2, 2019. Bev was born September 20, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late William and Lillie Guthrie. Preceded in death by her siblings Violet and Howard. Beverly managed Dick Klamfoth Honda Sales for 14 years and Honda Hills Motorcycle Park for 20 years. She worked as a realtor for HER Realtors and ultimately started a commercial cleaning business. She referred to herself as a professional "mopper". Bev is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard "Dick" Klamfoth; and 3 daughters, Cheryl (Kip) Willard, Karen (Steve) Lambert and Cristy (Al) Klamfoth-Charles. She had a special love for all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andy (Kelly) Willard, child, Prestin, Michael Willard, (Tiffany) children, Cruz and Carson, (Sarah) child, Izabel. Jen (Jim) Phipps, children, Lilly, Michael and Riley. AJ (Megan) Lambert, child, Isabel, and Dr. Katie Lambert. Sara (Jason) Wallar, children, Brooke, Kendra and Charlotte, Steve Charles, Stacey (Doug) Hawker, children, Sonny, Alexis, Chelsey and Kaylin. Niece, Jeanne (John) Martinez, children, Jesse Martinez, Natalie, Nick Martinez, Lillian and Austin. Niece and Nephew, Tracey and Brian. Niece and Nephew, Barb (Dean) DeBoard and family, Jim (Patty) Hicks and family. Dr. Joe and Margaret VanBalen and family, Bert and Stephanie Lindsay and family, Dr. Michael Murnane, Cardiology Care. Bev had many special friends and "adopted" kids who were proud to call her Mom or Meme. We will all miss calling her anytime of the day or night for her love and advice. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, May 10, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Jim Burge and Bert Lindsay will begin at 11am on Saturday, May 11, at the funeral home with one hour prior of visitation. Interment at Union Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daytona 200 Monument (daytona200monument.com).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 7, 2019