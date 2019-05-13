Kratz, Beverly

1941 - 2019

Beverly Staynoff Kratz, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Bonita Springs, Florida on April 19, 2019. She was born to her late parents Harry and Nellie Staynoff on August 27, 1941 in Erie, PA. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John; her sons, Jay and Bryan (Betty) both of Cincinnati; two grandsons, Jonathan and Nicholas, both of Columbus; two granddaughters, Haleigh Dickson and Elena, both in Cincinnati; her brother, Gary Staynoff of Edinboro, PA; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in her death by her parents and her sisters Ruth Demichele and Marlene Straus. Beverly graduated from East High School in Erie and attended Weaver Airlines School. During her working career she held various positions in banking and retailing in Erie, Louisville, KY, and Columbus. She was a very active and fun-loving person who enjoyed being with friends and family, leaving a circle of friends wherever she went. Her favorite pastimes included playing Scrabble, working Crossword Puzzles, Sudoku, and continuous games of Words with Friends. She was a talented homemaker, maintaining residences in the Columbus area, Catawba Island/Lakeside, OH, and Bonita Springs, FL. Her most memorable moments were planning and hosting family holiday gatherings at Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and the Fourth of July. She was the catalyst in organizing family events including a Thanksgiving Cruise and a trip to the Kentucky Derby. While living in Louisville she was a past President of the Younger Women's Club of St. Matthews and active in TWIGS while in Columbus. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 19, from 3-6 pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home in Worthington. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 20 at 11am, at Overbrook Presbyterian Church. A private burial service will be held at Kingwood Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association (hpassociation.org/donor). Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019