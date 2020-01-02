|
Rawles, Beverly
1930 - 2019
Beverly Archer Rawles, died peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019, in her Upper Arlington, OH home at the age of 89. Beverly was born January 14, 1930 in Murray City, OH, to Gilbert and Wilma (Bennett) Archer. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry, and brother Robert C. Archer. Survived by her brothers, Gilbert Edward (Marjorie) of Dresden, OH and their sons, John (Laura) Archer, James (Paula) Archer, and Richard Archer (Sandy) and his children, Alex, Avery and Ashlyn Archer; niece, Lynn Alison Archer of Portland OR; and grand-nieces, Catherine Archer-Flo and Lily Archer-Flo; nephew, David Hendryx Archer (Christina) of New York, NY. A Memorial Service will be held at 2p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 2151 Dorset Road, Columbus, Ohio 43221. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospets, PO Box 1063, Marysville, OH 43040 (www.hospets.org); or the Beverly A. Rawles Fund for Music Instruction at The Columbus Foundation, 1234 East Broad Street, Columbus, OH 43205 (columbusfoundation.org) Thanks to Home Care Assistance of Columbus; Capital City Hospice, Columbus, OH; and O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020