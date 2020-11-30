Rowe, Beverly
1929 - 2020
Beverly June Rowe, thankful for a long, loving, and happy life, died in Delaware, Ohio, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born in Fostoria, Ohio on June 27, 1929 to the late Richard and Grace Hessey and had one brother, Gene, who predeceased her. Beverly graduated first in her class from Fostoria High School in 1947. A year earlier, while serving as Secretary for a Methodist District Youth Group, she met Frank E. Rowe, President of the Youth Group, who would become her husband for 72 years. Beverly was key to Frank's success in ministry as they served in the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church for 40 years pastoring local churches in Genoa, North Baltimore, Lima, Columbus, Bryan, and Zanesville, Ohio. They ended their ministry after serving the Athens, Ohio (now Foothills) District where Frank was the District Superintendent. As the wife of a pastor, Beverly shared freely and often her many gifts especially her hospitality and lovely voice. Always a team, she and Frank offered spiritual guidance, social support and personal friendship to the members of those wonderful congregations. Beverly also enjoyed working at Don Johnson's Florist shop in Lima, Ohio, and serving as the church secretary for the Summit Avenue United Methodist Church in Columbus, Ohio. As a mother, Beverly loved attending the choir and band concerts, theatrical productions, and athletic events of her two sons, John and Steve. Bev thrived in a long, active, shared retirement with Frank. They traveled widely in their camper and participated in many United Methodist 'Volunteers in Mission' projects across the country. Bev enjoyed a broad spectrum of activities at various times in her adult life – camping trips with grandchildren, fishing, swimming, gardening, reading, macramé, watching the Buckeyes play football and bridge. Until two years ago, Bev and Frank taught bridge to fellow residents at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio where they happily spent their last ten years as active members of a wonderful community. She also loved wintering at Holiday Travel Park in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida where new friends were cherished. Bev is survived by her loving husband, Frank; and by daughter-in-law, Teri (Rowe) Roubal, who together with Beverly's son, John Michael Rowe, had five children, Julie (Brad) Luczywo, Isaac (Silvia) Rowe, Samuel Rowe, Joanna Rowe, and Susanna Rowe. They will remember her with love and gratitude for remaining a significant part in their lives after John went home to Jesus 20 years ago and they will add a smile to their tears as they think of the reunion Beverly and John are enjoying. She is also survived by Steve (Lauri) Rowe and their five children, Nathan (Amanda) Rowe, Andrew (Megan DeHaan) Rowe, Peter (Kate Martin) Rowe, Ginny (Sean) Nightingale, and Seth (Julie) Rowe. Her 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren were always close to her heart. Steve, Lauri and their family will always cherish the Zoom Conference in which Beverly participated the evening before she passed as she watched her grandchildren and great-grandchildren enjoy a raucous virtual turkey trot. Dressed in beautiful red Christmas pajamas, she watched with a peaceful contented smile on her face which seemed to say, I am ready for what is next. Visit www.schoedinger.com
for remembrances and condolences. A Celebration of Life will be held at Willow Brook Christian Village as soon as is reasonable given Covid 19 restrictions. Memorial gifts can be made to the any of the churches they served or United Methodist Volunteers in Mission, c/o UMVIMNCJ, 8800 Cleveland Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720. Please note Advance 901375 or online at https://advance.umcmission.org/p-615-united-methodist-volunteers-in-mission-north-central-jurisdiction.aspx