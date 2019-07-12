|
Sims, Beverly
Beverly Sims, 64, aka "Ninnie", passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. She was preceded (and reunited) in death by her mother Wilma Wyer, her father Ronnie Wyer, her estranged - but much loved - husband Jonathan Sims, the love of her life Jen Hodges- also in pic, her brother Dallas Garretson, and her youngest son Gordon "Bucky" Swank. She is survived by (and lives on in) her oldest son, Shan (Ruthie) Swank; her 7 daughters, Clydett (Troy) Nichols, Wendy (Sean) Roberts, Jona (Robert) Scott, Tina (Rusty) McCoy, Becca (Michael) Lanham, Angie (Scotty) Copen, Nicole Sims; her other daughter-in-law, Shawna Smith[ and her ex-sons-in-law, (but always family), Robert Simmons and David Scott. She is also survived by her 35 grandchildren, Gracie, Shan Thomas, Stephanie, Jayson, Kristina, Patrick, Nicholas, Austi, Brinti, Tiffany, Tory, Troy Jr., Stephen, Jasmyne, Zach, James, Kaylee, Austin, Shelby, Austin (Levi), Ally, Noah, Erik, Mikey, Ricky, Joey, Tommy, Emme, Sam, Andrew, Abby, Emmy, Atreyu, Bryson and Eli; and her 8 great grandchildren, Serenity, Keith, Izzabella, Aubreigh, Aireabella, Quinton, Cameron, and Jaden. Bev was born in Wood County, West Virginia and spent a great deal of her life in Wirt County, WV and Columbus, Ohio. Bev was a woman of many talents and often the life of the party. She was an amazing cook and loved sharing with all those she loved. She worked hard and she played hard. Everyone loved seeing her smiling face down at her favorite bar, The Sand Pebble, where she liked to go occasionally to hang out with her friends. Before she became sick, her favorite things to do were hang out with friends and family, play pogo on her computer, read, and going to bingo. She was a woman who always spoke her mind and her heart and she wasn't afraid to stick up for whatever she felt was right or to go to battle for what she felt was wrong. She had a rough life growing up and she made her share of mistakes but in the end she was a good friend, a great Mom, and the best Ninnie to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Because she wanted to be cremated and did not want a funeral, her family got together to celebrate her life and mourn her passing. Her friends also got together for a day to remember her and show their love. Thank you to all who sent your prayers, thoughts, and good wishes. Not a day goes by that she isn't loved, thought about, and missed. She was a beautiful woman with a bright spirit and she will be loved and missed by so many and forgotten by none.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 13, 2019