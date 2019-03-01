|
|
Walpole, Beverly
1953 - 2019
Beverly K. Walpole, age 65, of Powell, passed away February 26, 2019. She Regularly attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church for over 30 years where she and her late husband, John were married. Employed with BMW Financial Services for 22 years. Beverly is preceded in death by her husband John Walpole, parents Hercules and Marjorie Spadafora. Survived by her son, Andrew J. Walpole; siblings, Dianne Shultz, Loraine Kramer, Mark Spadafora, and Christine Shaw; many nieces, nephews, other relatives. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43207. Service Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 80 E. Markison Ave., Columbus, OH 43207. Pastor Edward Engelbrecht officiating. To sign and view Beverly's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019