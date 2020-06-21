Whitaker, Beverly
1931 - 2020
Beverly J. "Bev" Whitaker, age 88, of Pickerington, died Friday, June 19, 2020. She was a member of Peace United Methodist Church in Pickerington. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jack Whitaker; daughters, Debra (Charles) Foster, Jennie (David) Greening, and Tracy Whitaker; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Dick (Barbara) Sour. Private services will be held with burial at Violet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to Peace United Methodist Church or Wesley Ridge Retirement Community in Bev's memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.