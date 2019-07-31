|
Brown, Bill A.
1943 - 2019
Bill A. Brown, 76, of Columbus, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Kobacker House in Columbus. He was born on February 17, 1943 in Springfield to the late Robert A. and Wanda E. (Davis) Brown. Bill was a retired teacher and football coach from Grandview High School. He graduated from Homer High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Ohio State University and Master's from Ohio University. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy (Wince) Brown; daughter, Jennifer (Andy) Lewis; son, Scott Brown; six grandchildren, Madison and Lilly Reeve, Jack and Van Lewis, Ryan and Logan Brown; and three nieces. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter Kristen Reeve and brother Robert E. Brown. Graveside service for family will be held at South Lawn Cemetery in Utica. The family will be greeting friends for a celebration of life at Wyman Woods Park, in Grandview, on September 18 from 4-8pm, 1515 Goodale Blvd, Grandview Heights, OH 43212. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Leukemia Program Development Fund, or Kobacker House. Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital, Lisa Ballman-Fund #310260, 660 Ackerman Road, Columbus, Ohio 43218-3112. Bill's doctor, Dr. John Byrd, took exemplary care of Bill and his family and any contribution will go to further his research. Kobacker donations may be sent to 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. To sign an online guestbook please visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com. Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019