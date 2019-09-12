Home

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
New Agudas Achim Cemetery
2565 Performance Way
Bill Daly


1957 - 2019
Daly, Bill
1957 - 2019
William "Bill" Daly, age 62, passed away on September 12, 2019. Preceded in death by his mother Betty Barkan and father Nathan Daly. Survived by several cousins, including Carol Shkolnik. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Friday, September 13 at New Agudas Achim Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Indigent Burial Fund at www.jewishcolumbus.org, Columbus Jewish Historical Society www.columbusjewishhistory.org, Congregation Tifereth Israel www.tiferethisrael.org, or Jewish Family Services www.jfscolumbus.org . Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
