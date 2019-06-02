|
Grundey, Bill
Bill Grundey, 62, of Canal Winchester passed away unexpectedly Saturday June 1st, 2019. The proud son of Clarence and June Grundey and the baby brother of 3 siblings, Bill traveled the world with his best friend and wife, Sue, whom he loved and supported steadfastly for over 42 years. He built a business with his brothers Charlie and Jim over the course of 40 years, where buying a Grundey home meant not just getting quality, but also a few good laughs along the way. Someone who always made you wonder what he might say next, but never let you wonder what he'd do if you needed help. He liked fast cars, Harley Davidsons, cowboy movies, and collecting guns, but loved nothing more than laughing alongside his family and lifelong friends. A devoted father and hero to two boys, and a loving grandfather and best buddy to 5 grandchildren. He left a smile on every face, and will leave a big hole in every life he touched. Preceded in death by mother and father June and Clarence Grundey. Survived by his wife Sue, children Nick (Danielle) and Greg (Kim); grandchildren Lauren, Harper, William, Graham, and Evelyn; sister Elaine (Joe) Fairchild; brothers Charles (Janet) and Jim (Mary Ann); mother-in-law and father-in-law, Annette and Robert Breeckner; brothers- in-law Don (Traci) Breeckner, Rob (Tracy), and David (Stephanie); numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday June 5th from 4-8pm at the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 1068 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43206. Prayer service 7:45 pm. Columbus, OH 43206. Mass of Christian Burial St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 600 Hill Rd N, Pickerington Thursday June 6th at 10am. Interment will follow at St Joseph Cemetery on S High St. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bill's name to: Nationwide Children's Hospital or the . To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
