Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Bill Morris


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bill Morris Obituary
Morris, Bill
1937 - 2019
Charles W. "Bill" Morris, 82, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was born March 15, 1937 in Columbus, Ohio and was adopted by the late Theodore and Edna (Harris) Morris. He was retired from General Motors as a Tool and Die Maker with over 30 years of service. Bill was a lifelong member and leader of Boy Scouts. He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver award. He participated in the Blackfoot program with the Simon Kenton Council for many years. Bill was also very active with Cub Scouts. He was an avid fisherman and especially enjoyed the time spent with his son, Dan on the water. Bill was also active with the Evans Center where he and Barbara managed the Wii Bowling League. Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara; children, Deborah (Ken) Buckley and Dan Morris; grandson, Chris Morris; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
