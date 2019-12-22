Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256)
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
5:00 PM
DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bill Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Phillips


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bill Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Bill
1925 - 2019
Bill Phillips, age 94, of Pickerington, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born February 25, 1925 in Splashdam, VA to the late Aaron & Alice (Fields) Phillips. He served in the US Navy during WWII on a destroyer in the Pacific from 1943-45. He worked for Frito-Lay many years as district salesman, sales manager, and regional manager, and later worked for Buckeye and Cain's Potato Chips. He served as commander and post manager of Gahanna VFW Post 4719. He last served at the athletic department for Pickerington Central High School and retired at age 85. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Phillips; daughter, Sharon Sohovich, Charleston, WV; son, Dan (Dorothy) Phillips, Brooksville, FL; step-son, Graydon Chiappetta, Concord, NH; grandchildren, Kelly (Dan) Drake, Baltimore, Ronnie Phillips, Hilliard, Chad (Jen) Phillips, Newark, Amie (Neal) Harrison, Charleston, WV; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence and Barry Phillips; grandson, James Padovan; step-daughter, Kim Chiappetta; and son-in-law, William Sohovich. Friends may visit 2-5 pm Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), where funeral service will follow at 5 pm. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -