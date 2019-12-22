|
|
Phillips, Bill
1925 - 2019
Bill Phillips, age 94, of Pickerington, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Born February 25, 1925 in Splashdam, VA to the late Aaron & Alice (Fields) Phillips. He served in the US Navy during WWII on a destroyer in the Pacific from 1943-45. He worked for Frito-Lay many years as district salesman, sales manager, and regional manager, and later worked for Buckeye and Cain's Potato Chips. He served as commander and post manager of Gahanna VFW Post 4719. He last served at the athletic department for Pickerington Central High School and retired at age 85. Bill is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn Phillips; daughter, Sharon Sohovich, Charleston, WV; son, Dan (Dorothy) Phillips, Brooksville, FL; step-son, Graydon Chiappetta, Concord, NH; grandchildren, Kelly (Dan) Drake, Baltimore, Ronnie Phillips, Hilliard, Chad (Jen) Phillips, Newark, Amie (Neal) Harrison, Charleston, WV; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence and Barry Phillips; grandson, James Padovan; step-daughter, Kim Chiappetta; and son-in-law, William Sohovich. Friends may visit 2-5 pm Saturday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd N. (St. Rt. #256), where funeral service will follow at 5 pm. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019