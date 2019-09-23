|
Swank, Bill
1931 - 2019
Bill Swank, age 88, passed September 21 in Westerville, Ohio, his home for 62 years. He was born in Darke County, Ohio, to Ira and Pauline Swank. He is preceded in death by two brothers Wayne and Don, and his son Michael. Bill received his Bachelor of Science, Masters and Doctorate from The Ohio State University and remained a strong supporter of the university. The university recognized his achievements in many areas, including the establishment of an endowed chair in Rural/Urban Policy. He was active nationally in the agricultural field and 28 of his 40 years with the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation were as Executive Vice President. He served on numerous national and international boards. He received innumerable awards and commendations for his work. In addition he traveled extensively with the AID program to foreign and third world countries promoting new approaches to agriculture. He was a veteran of the US Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Helen of 68 years; and two daughters, Theresa (Doug Webster) and Anita (Michael Dohn). In addition, he had nine grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Matthew, Rebecca, Tracy, Natalia, Elizabeth, William and Elizabeth; and ten great grandchildren whom he dearly loved. Bill was an avid reader and participant in the economics, current events, and political happenings of the present and he enjoyed the company of many, many friends. (He had a reputation as a storyteller.) He brought a positive attitude and good humor to all he engaged, and immensely enjoyed being with people. Family will receive people 10-11AM Saturday, September 28, 2019 at The Church of the Messiah, U.M., 51 N. State St., Westerville, where services will be held at 11 AM Saturday. Remembrances can be shared at www.HILLFUNERAL.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019