|
|
Amyx, Billie
1930 - 2019
Billie Joe Amyx "Gunny", age 88, passed away September 24, 2019 at his home surrounded by his children. He was born in Woodsbend, KY to James and Flora Amyx on October 21, 1930. At the age of 5, Billie along with his 3 brothers went to live at the Masonic Boys Home in Louisville, KY after the sudden death of their father. Billie joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 along with his brother Lindbergh. He was very proud of his 22 years of service in the Marine Corps. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Marine Corps at the rank of Gunnery Sgt, he worked for DeLille Oxygen Co. until retiring. Billie was a loving father dedicated to his family, especially his wife Juanita. He lovingly cared for her in the last years of her life. They would have been married 67 years September 13, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Juanita, brothers James, Jerald, and Lindbergh, grandson Shane and his fur baby Princess. Billie is survived by his children, Diana (Bob) Godfrey, Darlene (Tom) Engler and Dale (Karen) Amyx; 9 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; and his special four legged companion, Di. A special thanks to the wonderful staff of Heartland Hospice and Home Care Assistance who provided special care to our dad over the past several months. Semper Fi dad, we love and miss you until we meet again! Donations can be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation: Toysfortots.org . Service is Monday, September 30 at Dwayne Spence Funeral Home, Canal Winchester. Family will receive friends and family from 11am-1pm and service following at 1pm. Interment at Forest Lawn, E. Broad St. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019