Conley, Billie
1940 - 2020
Billie Diane Conley, 80, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 9, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1940 to Carlyle and Dorothy Savory in Columbus, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Sandra Savory and granddaughter Tiffany Conley. Billie is survived by her children, Heather (John) Conley-Bowman, Brett (Mary) Conley and Jeff (Kim) Conley; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a member of Potter's House Church. A memorial service will be held at Potter's House Church, 3220 Lowell Dr., Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11am. In a lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
