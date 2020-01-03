|
|
Cowgill, Billie
1942 - 2019
Billie Lou Cowgill, 77, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born September 1942 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Carl and Betty (Wiseman) Rogers. She was a beloved mother and grandmother. Billie achieved her dream of becoming a docent at the Columbus Zoo. She is survived by her sons, Robert Cowgill and John Cowgill; granddaughter, Amanda Sue (William Maynard) Cowgill; and many other relatives and friends. In accordance with her wishes, no services will be held. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020