Ryuse, Billie Dian
1932 - 2020
A vibrant, full of life, one of a kind lady, Billie Dian Ryuse entered eternal life on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Dian was 88-years-old. She was born to the late Leon G. Hammonds and Ethel J. Hammonds, August 1, 1932 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. A love for the glitz and glamour in the "city that never sleeps," Dian joined her older sister in New York City to complete her first two years of high school. She returned to Mt. Vernon and graduated from Mt. Vernon Mulberry High School in 1949. After graduating high school Dian attended vocational school where she trained to be a secretary. Dian enjoyed a 20-year career at Cooper Bessemer Company where she specialized as a teletype communications specialist. Dian was an amazing lady with endless energy, demonstrating her versatile athletic talents through roller skating, tennis, and golf. She passed on her love for tennis to her then husband, as well as, to her four children; tennis became a family affair. Dian and family were members of the Beatty Tennis Center, as well as The Columbus Indoor Tennis Club. Dian spent more time on the golf course as she got older and loved volunteering at The Muirfield Village Golf Tournament for many years. Dian enjoyed being a part of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church Family, where she participated in outreach and volunteer activities. Dian will be remembered as a loving soul who loved life and loved people! She always remained curious and she was always ready for a good dance! Dian was eager and excited to serve others and 'do good." She demonstrated her kindness and thoughtfulness by sending or delivering cards, flowers and balloons to everyone she knew for the various birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. She shared joy, love, and laughter to all those who knew her well and even to those who met her for the first time, she shared her light and love with the world! Dian enjoyed traveling with family and friends, be it, internationally or attending a grandchild's milestone. A loving mother of three (oldest son is predeceased) and four grandchildren, Dian will continue to be a loving angel from above shining down on her son, Stephen Ryuse; daughters, Jaiden Ryuse, and Kirsten Ryuse-Kingsley; grandchildren, Cole Kingsley; Erik Mohn; Chandler Kingsley, and Schylar Kingsley. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, Upper Arlington. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, this will be a private service but will allow for live-streaming. In lieu of flowers, the family will be honoring their mother through The Friends Commemorative Tree & Bench Program. The family will place a bench with a commemorative plaque along with a beautiful autumn blaze red maple tree in Snouffer Park, Worthington. The family will also be making a donation to The Kobacker Hospice House in honor of their mother, where Billie Dian rested peacefully, comfortably and transitioned to her Maker with dignity. Checks can be made payable to Steve Ryuse and sent to 7187 Durness Place, Columbus, Ohio 43235 or https://www.gofundme.com/f/celebrating-the-life-of-dian-ryuse
