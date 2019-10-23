|
Frasher, Billie
1942 - 2019
Billie Sue Frasher, 77, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 21, 2019. She was born March 27, 1942. A lifelong Ohio resident born in Cincinnati, and spent her childhood in Adams County and Westerville. Billie called Columbus her home for over 50 years. Billie retired from the Columbus Public School system and spent her entire 25 years at Binns Elementary School where she worked as an educational aide. She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Jimmie (Stamper) Wiethorn, husband and love of her life for over 35 years, Bill Sam Frasher and grandson Corey Frasher. Billie is survived by her son, Shawn (Nicole) Frasher; daughters, Dawn (Chuck) Riggs and Shannon (Phil) Andrick; grandchildren, Phillip Andrick, Forrest Flornoy, Tyler (Haleigh) Andrick, Christopher (Christina) Riggs, Kaleb Murray, Samantha (Nathaniel) Riggs-Holman, Caden Andrick, Joshua (Miranda Brantley) Riggs, Rachel Frasher, Allison Frasher, Alayna Riggs, Sidney Frasher, and Cailyn Andrick; great-grandchildren, Rae-lynn, Izaias, IzRiella, Billie, Harrison, Joel, and Leo; as well as many other relatives and friends. Billie was a faithful servant of Christ and a member of Briggs Road Baptist Church for almost 50 years. Family was fiercely important to her and she loved nothing more than having all of her family together. Her legacy is evident in the countless lives she touched and she will be dearly missed. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Grove City, 3301 Orders Rd., Grove City. Rev. Dr. Jerry Neal officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Blanton House. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2019