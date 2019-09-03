Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverside Bible Church
5330 Olentangy River Rd
Columbus, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Ingram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie H. Ingram


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie H. Ingram Obituary
Ingram, Billie H
Billie Harris Ingram went to be with her Lord on Aug 25, 2019, at the age of 93. She was the former wife of Robert L. Ingram of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter of Ishmael Harris of Ashland, KY and Grace Davis Temple of Kenton, Ohio. Her sons Bruce and Grey Ingram also precede her in death. She is survived by her son, William Ralph Ingram. Billie worked as a fashion illustrator in Montgomery, AL, Nashville, TN, and Columbus, Ohio. She was later employed as a professor at Columbus College of Art and Design, where she helped start the Fashion Design division and is still loved and admired by her many students. She herself was an avid student. Her Greek studies and many activities helped her remain young at heart. She was a founding member of Riverside Bible Church, where her Memorial Service will be held on Sept 7, 2019 at 11am, 5330 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43235.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.