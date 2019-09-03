|
|
Ingram, Billie H
Billie Harris Ingram went to be with her Lord on Aug 25, 2019, at the age of 93. She was the former wife of Robert L. Ingram of Montgomery, Alabama; daughter of Ishmael Harris of Ashland, KY and Grace Davis Temple of Kenton, Ohio. Her sons Bruce and Grey Ingram also precede her in death. She is survived by her son, William Ralph Ingram. Billie worked as a fashion illustrator in Montgomery, AL, Nashville, TN, and Columbus, Ohio. She was later employed as a professor at Columbus College of Art and Design, where she helped start the Fashion Design division and is still loved and admired by her many students. She herself was an avid student. Her Greek studies and many activities helped her remain young at heart. She was a founding member of Riverside Bible Church, where her Memorial Service will be held on Sept 7, 2019 at 11am, 5330 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43235.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019