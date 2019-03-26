|
|
Harris, Billie
1953 - 2019
Billie Karen Harris (Prince). Born April 5, 1953, Wayne County, WV. Passed March 8, 2019, St. Petersburg, FL. Karen is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Robert Harris; children, Halcinia Cornwell, Shenika Harris and Kevin Harris; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother Rebeca Cox, mother-in-law Betty Jo Harris, grandson Abel Harris, and several siblings. Karen was a proud member of WOTM 206 (Moose Lodge 11). A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2019