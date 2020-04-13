|
|
Miller, Billie "Bill"
1928 - 2020
Billie "Bill" Mack Miller,92, died April 6, 2020, of natural causes at Bluebird Retirement Community in London. He lived his whole life in Madison County where he was a farmer. He was born February 19, 1928 to Floyd and Bertha Norris Miller in Plumwood, Ohio. He was young when the family moved to Range Township and there he shadowed his father as a youngster, Bill continued following his father's mentoring throughout his career. Bill graduated from Madison Rural High School and while there met his wife Mary Katherine Lewis. They were married for 64 years before her death in 2011. Bill and Katie had five children: Carol Moody (Ken); Cheryl Miller (Lee Matson); Christie Crain (Bruce); Randy Miller (Beverly); Cathy Daniels (Terry); 9 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. He also leaves sisters-in-law, Nancy Lewis Musick, and Mary Lewis, and several nieces and nephews. Bill was the third generation of farmers in the family. In addition to farming Bill served on the London Area Chamber of Commerce representing agriculture, which was the largest business enterprise then in the county. He was on the Chamber committee which met with The Ohio State University officials to provide local coordination for the Molley Caren Farm Science Review. Even after retiring he continued studying new farming practices, marveling at the latest machinery, crops, drainage and microclimates. He was often seen by neighbors in his pickup truck slowly coasting down the road. Farm tours were his favorite classroom where he shared his knowledge of farming with a captive audience. There will be no services at this time due to potential health risks to all. The Eberle Fisher Funeral Home, London, Ohio will be handling arrangements and on-line condolences for the family may be sent to may www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Range Township Cemetery. The family suggests memorials in his behalf be made to the Range Township Fire Department in Midway.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2020