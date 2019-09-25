|
|
Collins, Billy Bob
1932 - 2019
Billy Bob Collins, age 87, of Columbus, OH, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He was born March 26, 1932 in Orlando, FL to the late Robert and Thelma Collins; also preceded in death by 8 brothers and 3 sisters. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Johnetta Lehman Collins; daughter, Leigh Ann Doerger (Mark); grandchildren, Lauren and Austin Doerger; special nephews, Michael and John Hackett (Julie). Billy served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War (1953-1955). He was a proud member of the Professional Golfers Association of America for 63 years, and served as secretary, vice president and president of the Central Ohio PGA. He was an assistant golf pro at Belmont Hills Country Club, the Columbus Country Club and head professional at Walnut Hill Golf Course for 33 years. Billy competed in many PGA tour events, including 2 national PGA Championships and 2 Senior PGA Championships. Locally he held the Southern Ohio, Central Ohio and District Open Titles, and during his career, he held 6 course records. Most importantly, Billy will be remembered as a gentleman, friend and outstanding golf instructor. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, from 4-6pm at Schoedinger Northeast Chapel, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, OH. Funeral Services will be held at 11am Monday at New Albany United Methodist Church, 20 3rd St. with interment to follow at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany; Pastor Frank Luchsinger, officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Kobacker House or to the New Albany United Methodist Church Building Fund in Billy's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019