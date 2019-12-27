|
|
Fetty, Billy Elwood
1928 - 2019
Billy Elwood Fetty, age 91, of Reynoldsburg, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Huntington, WV, and was a longtime resident of Reynoldsburg. He was a member of the Reynoldsburg Democratic Club & Redeemer United Methodist Church, where he was an active volunteer. He was also a volunteer with the Fairfield Center for disAbilities & Cerebral Palsy in which he built wheelchair ramps and was named Volunteer of the Year in 2018. He loved to Travel, Boating, Waterskiing and spending time with his family. He was also a lifetime member of the Graphic Communications International Union. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60+ years Jo Anne, Parents and Brother. He is survived by Son, Rick (Debbie) Fetty; Daughter, Mindy (Steve) Hein; Grandchildren, Samantha (Todd) Diffenbacher, Tammi (Paul) Oldham, Clint (Kristie) Fetty, Stephen (Tiffany) Hein; Twelve Great-Grandchildren, Andrew (Payton Milligan), Brady, Faith, Brooke, Tyson, Colton, Molly, Weston, Kason, Finley and Emery; Sister Betty Hutchinson; Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. His family will receive Family & Friends for Visitation 5-8pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at Cotner Funeral Home 7369 E. Main St. Reynoldsburg where his Funeral Service will be at 10am January 4. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate - 8029 E Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068. Celebration of life to follow after his service. In Lieu of Flowers, Contributions can be made to: Fairfield Center for disAbilities and Cerebral Palsy - Ramp Program - in Memory of Billy E. Fetty (681 E. Sixth Ave, Lancaster OH 43130). Messages may be sent to his family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019